Turkey:
Extended Support To Candidates Under The Candidate Support Program (CSP) For Taking The European Patent Attorney's Examination
09 November 2022
United Trademark & Patent Services
Extended support to candidates under the Candidate
Support Program (CSP) for taking the European Patent Attorney's
Examination (EQE)1
Candidates who are amidst the preparation of answering the
European Patent Attorney's Examination are entitled to extended
support by the virtue of the Candidate Support Program (CSP).
Under this program, the candidates preparing for EQE will be
provided with up-to-date study notes and free access to EPO's
online training program. 10 candidates will be selected among the
applications to benefit from the support.
Footnote
1. https://www.turkpatent.gov.tr/duyurular/avrupa-patent-vekilligi-sinavi-eqe-aday-destekleme-programi-csp-04082022
