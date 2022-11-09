Extended support to candidates under the Candidate Support Program (CSP) for taking the European Patent Attorney's Examination (EQE)1

Candidates who are amidst the preparation of answering the European Patent Attorney's Examination are entitled to extended support by the virtue of the Candidate Support Program (CSP).

Under this program, the candidates preparing for EQE will be provided with up-to-date study notes and free access to EPO's online training program. 10 candidates will be selected among the applications to benefit from the support.

Footnote

1. https://www.turkpatent.gov.tr/duyurular/avrupa-patent-vekilligi-sinavi-eqe-aday-destekleme-programi-csp-04082022

