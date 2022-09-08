TURKPATENT releases its statistics report on the first half of 20221

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa VARANK reported that the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office has received 126,783 domestic industrial property applications between January-June 2022.

The following statistics were presented:

1 Number of applications for geographical registrations 1149 2 Patents 3657 3 Utility models 3229 4 Trademarks 87,932 5 Designs 31,965

While reviewing the overall picture, Varan emphasized that there was an increase in the number of applications for all intellectual property.

Emphasizing that there are remarkable increases in the number of domestic industrial property.

The statistics also included the fact that 14 universities were among the first 50 companies to apply for patents. 333 patent and utility model applications were made by universities.

