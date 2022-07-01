Turkey:
Turkish Patent And Trademark Office Is Now Among The Participating Offices Of Digital Access Service (DAS) Of The World Intellectual Property Organization
01 July 2022
Stock Intellectual Property Services A.S.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) has
announced on 25 May 2022 that it completed the necessary technical
and administrative work and now participates in Digital Access
Service (DAS) of the World Intellectual Property Organization
(WIPO) as a Depositing Office.
With applicants' explicit request, TÜRKPATENT will
deposit certified copies of patent, utility model, industrial
design, and trademark applications as priority documents, including
PCT applications filed on and after June 1, 2022.
The DAS system allows exchanging priority documents
electronically between participating Offices and eases the burden
on the applicant, as it eliminates the need to obtain and file the
priority documents before the respective Offices.
It is important to note that the current legal framework does
not allow TÜRKPATENT to extend the scope of its operations as
an Accessing Office in DAS. Until necessary legal amendments are
made, TÜRKPATENT would be unable to recognise and process
priority documents available to it through DAS.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Turkey
The Intellectual Property (IP) Box Regime In Cyprus
AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
Apart from a welcoming business ecosystem and strong regulatory framework, businesses favour Cyprus for its Intellectual Property (IP) Box Regime. The country is an attractive destination for the establishment...
Because AI Is Worth It
Marks & Clerk
The 4th Industrial Revolution is characterized by a fusion of different technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing, quantum computing, and robotics.
Copyright Dogfight
Marks & Clerk
On 6 June, Paramount Pictures, the production company behind Top Gun: Maverick, was sued for copyright infringement in the USA by the heirs of Ahud Yonay
Part II Of NFTs, Copyright And Beyond
Aptus Legal
It remains to be seen if the NFT trading activity will continue on the same rising path, how this distributed ledger technology will evolve in the coming years and whether this technology will provide the solution to the many challenges ...