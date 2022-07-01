ARTICLE

Turkey: Turkish Patent And Trademark Office Is Now Among The Participating Offices Of Digital Access Service (DAS) Of The World Intellectual Property Organization

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) has announced on 25 May 2022 that it completed the necessary technical and administrative work and now participates in Digital Access Service (DAS) of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) as a Depositing Office.

With applicants' explicit request, TÜRKPATENT will deposit certified copies of patent, utility model, industrial design, and trademark applications as priority documents, including PCT applications filed on and after June 1, 2022.

The DAS system allows exchanging priority documents electronically between participating Offices and eases the burden on the applicant, as it eliminates the need to obtain and file the priority documents before the respective Offices.

It is important to note that the current legal framework does not allow TÜRKPATENT to extend the scope of its operations as an Accessing Office in DAS. Until necessary legal amendments are made, TÜRKPATENT would be unable to recognise and process priority documents available to it through DAS.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.