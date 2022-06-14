ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Turkish Patent and Trademark Office ("TPTO") announced a statement regarding the updates on the trademark and design search engines on its own online platform on 11 April 2022. In this regard, following updates were done on the online trademark and design search engines of TPTO:

The TPTO provided access to the basis articles and trademarks for the TPTO's decisions on the absolute ground and the relative ground examinations on the trademark search engine.

In the trademark search engine, the detailed information of the priority rights of the relevant trademark, if any, can be accessible.

Also in the design search engine, the detailed information of the priority rights of the design can be accessible as well.

With the updated trademark and design search engines, it has been tried to prevent the problems experienced by third parties and trademark owners, especially in terms of international trademark applications and registrations.

In accordance with the updates, the details of the basis legislations being subject to the TPTO's decisions can be visible which was previously accessed through EPATS (the electronic application system of the TPTO).

It has become possible to access the details of the priority rights of the trademarks and designs at the TPTO's trademark and design search engines, which were previously only possible through the online platforms of the International Organizations such as WIPO Madrid Monitor.

Please see this link for the announcement regarding the updates made in trademark and design search engines. (Only available in Turkish.)

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroğlu Arseven.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.