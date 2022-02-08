Country Specific Issues - Legal System (civil/common law)

Law References

Industrial Property Code No. 6769 of December 22, 2016 (Industrial Property Code)

Regulation on the Implementation of the Industrial Property Code No. 6769 (Implementing Regulation under Industrial Property Code)

Commentary

Turkey has a civil law system. There used to be individual legislations (Decree Laws) for each intellectual property right and registered design rights were protected under the provisions of Decree Law No. 554 of June 24, 1995 on the Protection of Industrial Designs (Industrial Designs Decree Law). However, the new Industrial Property Code no. 6769 of December 22, 2016 (IP Code) entered into force on January 10, 2017 and replaced and repealed the Decree Laws pertaining to intellectual property rights, including the Industrial Designs Decree Law, by bringing all those rights together within the ambit of a single Code. The design chapter (Book III) of the IP Code includes changes which seek to achieve greater compliance with the relevant directives of European Union.

Case Law

No applicable case law

Please click here to read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.