The World Intellectual Property Organization ("WIPO") has announced that it has received the United Arab Emirates' accession document to the Protocol Relating to the Madrid Agreement Concerning the International Registration of Marks ("Madrid Protocol"). Accordingly, the United Arab Emirates has become a member country of the Madrid System.

Through the Madrid System, trademark owners can file a single international application to enjoy trademark protection in multiple member countries. Alongside facilitating the process of obtaining and managing trademark registrations, the Madrid System allows saving time and money by the single language and a single set of fees.

With the United Arab Emirates' membership, trademark owners in other member countries will be able to protect their trademark in the United Arab Emirates through one filing via the Madrid System. Furthermore, trademark owners in the United Arab Emirates will be able to register their trademarks in 124 other member countries through a single application

The United Arab Emirates became the third country of the Protocol in the Gulf Cooperation Council along with Bahrain and Oman.

The country's membership will be effective as of 28 December 2021.

