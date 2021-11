Marka Hukukunda İtibar Tazminati  

ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Turkey

COP26: What Does Carbon-neutrality Mean For The UK's Financial Institutions? Marks & Clerk The announcement earlier this week that the UK is to become the world's first "net zero aligned financial centre" has been widely reported across the UK media.

Copyright Ownership; A Marvel Story Marks & Clerk Copyright ownership has hit the spotlight again following a series of lawsuits filed against Disney to seek termination of an assignment of copyright, which could result in Disney losing ownership of the...

Design Law Update - General Court Of The European Union Hands Down Judgement On An Appeal Filed By Lego A/S Marks & Clerk March 2021, the General Court of the European Union handed down their judgement on an appeal filed by Lego A/S in respect of Lego's registered design number 1664368-0006:

Case Analysis: Indo European Foods v EUIPO Dehns If one posed to most EUIPO practitioners the question: ‘what do Champagne, sherry, chocolate, yoghurt and rice have in common?' they may not have a clue.

IP At Sea Marks & Clerk A patent is an Intellectual Property (IP) right. As a legal right, patents have geographical limitations that set the area in which the patent owner can exercise their rights.