A recent Turkey's Advertising Board ("Board") decision concerned the commercial signboard advertisement of a servicer of electrical appliances. The ad displayed without license the registered trademarks of several well-known appliance brands. The usage of the trademarks registered with the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office in the advertisement, without any contractual relationship with the trademark owners, is also considered as unfair commercial practice; the advertisement has not been examined in terms of trademark law.

The Decision is available at this link through Advertisement Board Meeting Press Bulletin dated 4 May 2021 and numbered 309. (Only available in Turkish)

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroglu Arseven.

