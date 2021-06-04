On 27 April 2021, the European Union Intellectual Property Office ("EUIPO") announced the launch of Europe's first ever blockchain platform for secure delivery in real time of IP rights documentation ("Platform").

The Platform makes available in real time, up-to-date documentation on 62 million trademark registrations and 17 million design registrations, all accessible via TMview and DesignView.

In addition, EUIPO announced plans to launch a decentralized, blockchain authentication platform to combat IP counterfeiting.

The Platform launch announcement is available in English at this link.

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroglu Arseven.

