Turkey: Turkish Patent And Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) Has Applied For Registration Of 10 Geographically Indicated Products To The European Commission

Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) has applied for the registration of 10 geographically indicated products, to the European Union Commission in an attempt to international protection of these marks. TÜRKPATENT made a collective geographical indication application to the European Union Commission on January 5 for 10 for geographical indication products for which the preparations were completed in the last months of 2022. With these 10 applications, the number of applications whose proceedings are ongoing in the EU has increased to 42.

Ayas Tomato, Bingol Honey, Bursa Peach, Ezine Cheese, Huyuk Strawberry, Isparta Rose Oil, Kilis Olive Oil, Manisa Mesir Paste, Rize Tea, and Urla Gum Artichoke, are the flavors of Turkey which will be under effective protection at the international level.

The eight products from Turkey that were registered with the EU previously include Antep Baklava, Aydin Fig, Aydin Chestnut, Bayramiç White, Giresun Chubby Hazelnut, Malatya Apricot, Milas Olive Oil and Tasköprü Garlic.

The country is laying its best foot forward in the development of the IP program by putting maximum efforts into the strategic development of this sector. Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank stated that they started an international geographical indication mobilization and has expressed his intention that the country will increase the number of geographical indications to 100 soon in the EU." He also stressed that they will now focus on the registration and promotion of these products at an international level.

