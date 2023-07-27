Rusya Federasyonu (RF) ve Ukrayna arasında çıkan savaş nedeniyle, Ukrayna ve RF'nin Karadeniz limanlarına uğrak yapacak ve anılan limanların bulunduğu kıyıların açıklarında seyir yapacak Türk Bayraklı gemiler için; "Uluslararası Gemi ve Liman Tesisi Güvenlik Kodu (ISPS Kod) Uygulama Yönetmeliği" hükümleri doğrultusunda, "ISPS Kod Güvenlik Seviyesi" en yüksek güvenlik tedbirlerini içeren seviye 3 (üç) olarak belirlenmiştir.

