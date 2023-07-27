European Union:
Türk bayraklı gemilerin güvenlik seviyesi en üst düzeye çıkarıldı
27 July 2023
Esenyel Partners
Rusya Federasyonu (RF) ve Ukrayna arasında
çıkan savaş nedeniyle, Ukrayna ve RF'nin
Karadeniz limanlarına uğrak yapacak ve anılan
limanların bulunduğu kıyıların
açıklarında seyir yapacak Türk Bayraklı
gemiler için; "Uluslararası Gemi ve Liman Tesisi
Güvenlik Kodu (ISPS Kod) Uygulama Yönetmeliği"
hükümleri doğrultusunda, "ISPS Kod
Güvenlik Seviyesi" en yüksek güvenlik
tedbirlerini içeren seviye 3
(üç) olarak belirlenmiştir.
