Legislative Amendments Were Made Regarding Quality Of Service In The Electronic Communication Sector

By the Information Technologies and Communication Authority, (i) Regulation on Amendments to the Service Quality Regulation in the Electronic Communications Sector ("Regulation"), (ii) Communiqué on Amendments to the Communiqué on Obtaining Service Quality Criteria in 3N Mobile Communication Services ("Communiqué on Mobile Communication Service Quality") and (iii) The amendments made to the Communiqué on Amendments to the Communiqué on Obtaining Service Quality Criteria in GSM Mobile Telephone Services ("Communiqué on Mobile Telephone Service Quality ") were published in the Official Gazette No. 32540 dated 8 May 2024 and entered into force on the date of publication.

With the Regulation, the phrase "ITU-T P.862" in subparagraph (n) of the first paragraph of Article 3 of the Regulation on Quality of Service in the Electronic Communications Sector dated 12 September 2010 and numbered 27697 was amended as "ITU-T P.86x".

With the Communiqué on Mobile Communication Service Quality, the phrase "ITU-T P.862" in subparagraph (l) of the first paragraph of Article 4 of the Communiqué on Obtaining Service Quality Criteria in 3N Mobile Communication Services dated 16 February 2015 and numbered 29269 was amended as "ITU-T P.86x".

With the Communiqué on Mobile Telephony Service Quality, the phrase "ITU-T P.862" in subparagraph (h) of the first paragraph of Article 4 of the Communiqué on Obtaining Service Quality Criteria in GSM Mobile Telephony Services dated 17 April 2012 and numbered 28267 was amended as "ITU-T P.86x".

Furthermore, the phrase "ITU-P862" in subparagraph (a) of the first paragraph of Article 13 of the same Communiqué has been amended as "ITU-T P.86x".

In this regard, the measurement method used in end-to-end sound quality measurements has become parallel with the newly determined standards of ITU, the United Nations information technologies committee, which is also used by the European Union.

The full text of the Regulation can be accessed via this link, the full text of the Communiqué on Mobile Communication Service Quality can be accessed via this link, and the full text of the Communiqué on Mobile Telephony Service Quality can be accessed via this link. (Only available in Turkish).

