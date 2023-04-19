The monetary thresholds that determine the additional obligations that Electronic Commerce Intermediary Service Providers("ECISP") and Electronic Commerce Service Providers("ECSP") will be subject to depending on their net transaction volume specified in Additional Articles 2, 3 and 4 of the Law No. 6563 on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce("Law"), have been increased by half with the Presidential Decision("Decision") numbered 6829 based on the authorization from the fourth paragraph of the Provisional Article 2 of the Law. The decision was published in the Official Gazette dated 23 February 2023.

The monetary thresholds that determine the additional obligations that ECISP's and ECSP's will be subject to depending on their net transaction volume have been amended as below.

The threshold of TRY 10.000.000.000 has been increased to TRY 15.000.000.000,

The threshold of TRY 30.000.000.000 has been increased to TRY 45.000.000.000 TL

The threshold of TRY 60.000.000.000 has been increased to TRY 90.000.000.000.

In addition, the ranges for the calculation of the electronic commerce license fee regulated in Additional Article 4 of the Law have also been increased by half.

You can access the Decision in Turkish through this link.

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroğlu Arseven.

