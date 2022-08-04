In accordance with the protocol signed between the Middle East Technical University ("METU") and the Information Technologies and Communications Authority ("ITCA") on 21 December 2018, all authorizations regarding the management and allocation of ".tr" domain names have been transferred from Nic.tr to the ITCA. Nic.tr recently announced to its users that the transfer of the management of ".tr" domain names to the ITCA will be completed in 2022 and, accordingly, the ".tr" Network Information System ("TRABIS") will become operational. However, a precise date when TRABIS would be activated was not announced. You can read our legal alerts on the changes and developments that TRABIS will introduce here.

Recent development

The ITCA recently announced to users and related persons that TRABIS will become operational on 29 September 2022. Once TRABIS becomes operational, fundamental changes will be envisaged in the management and ownership of domain names, details of which have been elaborated in our previous legal alerts. One of the major developments introduced by TRABIS is the undocumented allocation of "com.tr," "org.tr" and "net.tr" domain names once TRABIS becomes operational. In other words, users who intend to have a "com.tr," "org.tr" and "net.tr" domain name allocated in their names will not be obliged to document an entitlement that would constitute a basis for the allocation of that domain name. Subsequent to the recent development with respect to the determination of the date when TRABIS will become operational, METUnic informed users about the details of the METUnic TRABIS Backorder Service ("Backorder Service"). This enables users to backorder "com.tr," "org.tr" and "net.tr" domain names that they wish to have the undocumented allocation of these in their names.

What is the Backorder Service and how does it work?

The Backorder Service ensures that users are prioritized in transactions related to the undocumented allocation of "com.tr," "net.tr" and "org.tr" domain names, which will be performed once TRABIS becomes operational. The Backorder Service, a special follow-up and application tool, enables users to create backorders to apply for the undocumented allocation of ".tr" domain names without waiting for TRABIS to become operational. Hereby, users are enabled to carry out the application process in a more practical, fast and prioritized manner, as well as minimizing the disadvantageous effects of a possible congestion in domain name applications that may arise once TRABIS is operational.

Users that intend to use the Backorder Service should do the following:

Conduct an availability search for the domain name that they wish to own.

Form a backorder application for this available domain name.

Pay the application fee, which may vary depending on the domain name.

You can find the detailed information on how the Backorder Service operates here.

The following are three scenarios that prevent users from creating a backorder:

There is already an open backorder for the relevant domain name.

There is already an open application for the relevant domain name.

The relevant domain name has already been allocated.

You can find answers to frequently asked questions about the Backorder Service here.

METUnic will follow the allocation process for domain names backordered by users. At this point, users need to know that not every backordered domain name can be allocated. Accordingly, payments made by the users for the domain names that cannot be allocated once TRABIS becomes operational will be returned to the relevant users.

Conclusion

The ITCA announced that TRABIS will become operational on 29 September 2022. Once TRABIS becomes operational, fundamental changes and developments, the details of which were elaborated in our previous legal alerts, will be put into practice. METUnic put the Backorder Service, which will operate until TRABIS is operational, into use to ensure that users are not adversely affected due to the expected congestion in domain name applications. To correctly follow both the Backorder Service and the transition process, it is of great importance that users carefully follow the announcements that Nic.tr and the ITCA will make through their websites, social media accounts and emails.

