ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Turkey

European Digital Compliance: Key Digital Regulation & Compliance Developments Morrison & Foerster LLP To help organisations stay on top of the main developments in European digital compliance, Morrison & Foerster's European Digital Regulatory Compliance team

Mediation And Sports Law Mills & Reeve "The number of sports related disputes has increased exponentially in recent years and, while some sports regulations and contract provide for early mediation prior to commencing arbitration or ...

Somethings Moving In The Italian Contemporary Art Scene: The Trust For Contemporary Art Studio Legale Withers On 23 July was constituted the "Trust for Contemporary Art", a trust aimed at promoting contemporary art in Bologna in order to drive the city towards the most important contemporary art capitals in Europe.

New Guidance For Adverts Promoting In-game Purchases Released By CAP And BCAP Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP This month the Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) and the Broadcast Committee of Advertising Practice (BCAP) released new guidance for advertisements used to promote in-game purchases.

Inclusion In Sport – Fair Game For All? Mills & Reeve This year has been a great one for sport: the return of Wimbledon, and the delayed Euros, Olympics and Paralympics; there have been many sports headlines that have kept the nation gripped and talking.