POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Turkey

Court Of Appeal Overturns Decision To Strike Out The Defendant's Defence Of Public Interest In Libel Proceedings Brought By TV Presenter Rachel Riley Wiggin The Article referred to statements Ms Riley had reportedly made in or via the national media about online abuse of which she had been the victim.

European Regulation On Tackling The Dissemination Of Terrorist Content Online Comes Into Force Wiggin Member States will have to adopt rules on penalties, the degree of which will take into account the nature of the breach and the size of company responsible.

Ronal-Do's And Don'ts: UEFA Threaten Sanctions For Removing Bottles At Press Conferences William Fry Recent incidents at the UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament have highlighted how player's actions can impact a tournament's contractual obligations towards its sponsors.

The Italian Competition Authority Opens A Hidden Influencer Marketing Proceeding Against British American Tobacco Italia S.p.A. And Three Influencers Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) On May 31, 2021, the Italian Competition Authority ("Authority") opened a proceeding against the Italian unit of the tobacco giant British American Tobacco, i.e., the company British American Tobacco Italia S.p.A. ("BAT Italia")

When A Museum Buys An NFT: Legal Challenges And Considerations Schoenherr Attorneys at Law The story of our NFT self-experiment does not end with the selling of the token. To the contrary, it is only the start: The buyer – in our case the Museum Francisco Carolinum in Linz – wants to use the artwork for their purposes.