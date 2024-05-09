The deadlines for the submission of the Annual Operating Statement of the industrial enterprises operating in the provinces of Adıyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Malatya and the districts of İslahiye and Nurdağı of the province of Gaziantep, whose state of force majeure has been extended by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, have been extended until August 31, 2024 (23:59).

In addition, in view of the fact that some of the data collected in the annual accounts are included in the corporate tax return, and in view of the workload caused by the inflation adjustment transactions that should be applied with the transition to inflation accounting, the deadlines for the submission of the annual accounts of industrial companies operating outside the above-mentioned provinces and districts have been extended until May 6, 2024 (23:59).

Announcement Regarding 2023 Period Annual Operating Statement Time Extension

