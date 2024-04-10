Turkey:
"Enflasyon Düzeltmesi Uygulamasi Hakkinda Vergi Usul Kanunu Sirküleri Yayimlandi
10 April 2024
BDO TURKIYE (DENET YEMINLI MALI MUSAVIRLIK A.S.)
Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı'ndan ;
"ENFLASYON DÜZELTMESİ UYGULAMASI HAKKINDA
VERGİ USUL KANUNU SİRKÜLERİ
YAYIMLANDI
165 No.lu Vergi Usul Kanunu Sirküleri ile enflasyon
düzeltmesi işlemlerinde kullanılacak ortalama ticari
kredi faiz oranları belirlenmiş ve uygulamaya
yönelik bazı hususlara ilişkin
açıklamalar yapılmıştır.
Söz konusu Sirkülere ulaşmak
için tıklayınız.
Açıklayıcı bilgi notuna ulaşmak
için tıklayınız.
"
