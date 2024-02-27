Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı'ndan ;

"ENFLASYON DÜZELTMESİ UYGULAMASI HAKKINDA VERGİ USUL KANUNU SİRKÜLERİ YAYIMLANDI

165 No.lu Vergi Usul Kanunu Sirküleri ile enflasyon düzeltmesi işlemlerinde kullanılacak ortalama ticari kredi faiz oranları belirlenmiş ve uygulamaya yönelik bazı hususlara ilişkin açıklamalar yapılmıştır.

