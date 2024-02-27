Turkey:
Duyurular: Vergi 2024-011
Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı'ndan ;
"ENFLASYON DÜZELTMESİ UYGULAMASI
HAKKINDA VERGİ USUL KANUNU SİRKÜLERİ
YAYIMLANDI
165 No.lu Vergi Usul Kanunu Sirküleri ile enflasyon
düzeltmesi işlemlerinde kullanılacak ortalama ticari
kredi faiz oranları belirlenmiş ve uygulamaya
yönelik bazı hususlara ilişkin
açıklamalar yapılmıştır.
Söz konusu Sirkülere ulaşmak için
tıklayınız.
Açıklayıcı bilgi notuna ulaşmak
için tıklayınız.
"
