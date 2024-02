ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

Tribunal Case Shah vs. HMRC: What We Can Learn About Domicile Gerald Edelman Recently a very important case was decided in the First Tier Tribunal ("FTT") regarding an individual's domicile. If you are considered to be non-domiciled, this case highlights the importance...

HMRC Updates Guidance On UK Tax Status Of Non-UK Entities And US LLCs Post Anson Proskauer Rose LLP On 6 December, HMRC updated the section in its International Manual discussing the UK tax characterisation of overseas entities, and of Delaware (and other US) limited liability companies...

Understanding The UK Non-Resident Landlord Scheme: A Guide For Landlords Gerald Edelman Being a landlord comes with a multitude of responsibilities and legal obligations.

Government Responds To 2022 Consultation On VAT Treatment Of Fund Management Services Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong On December 14, 2023, in a written statement, the Financial Secretary to the Treasury published HMRC's summary of responses to its technical consultation on the VAT...

What Is The Best Way To Pay School Fees For Your Grandchildren? Thomson Snell & Passmore It is only natural to want to give your loved ones the very best start in life. As the cost of private education in the UK continues to rise and with the possibility...