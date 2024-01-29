ARTICLE

In the Official Gazette dated January 19, 2024 and numbered 32434, the decision of the Council of State Board of Tax Appeals Chambers File No. 2023/3 and Decision No. 2023/5 was published.

In the decision given by the Council of State, it is stated that "In the event that price differences arising from the minimum wage increase are included in the progress payment payments made to the contractor company due to the service procurement work without taking a new tender decision, issuing an additional contract or issuing any paper that acquires the nature of these, or without obtaining "consent" or "approval" from the expenditure authority, the part arising from the said price difference is also subject to stamp tax."

The purpose of the Decision is to regulate the stamp tax.

With the new regulations;

When the price differences arising from the minimum wage increase were included in the progress payments made to the contractor company, the portion arising from the price difference was also subject to stamp tax.

You can access the Official Gazette regarding the subject matter here. (In Turkish)

