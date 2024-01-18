When we look at the tax regulatons for December, we can say that the Omnbus Law (Law No. 7491) publshed on December 28 left ts mark on December wth both the regulatons t ntroduced and the changes t dd not nclude.

Frst of all, the law dd not meet some expectatons that nflaton adjustment would be postponed or be tax-free. We can now say that t s certan that nflaton adjustment wll be appled. The expected Communque regardng the mplementaton was publshed as of December 30.

Wth the Law No 7491, the lump-sum expense practce n exports, whch has been n dspute for years between the fnance admnstraton and taxpayers about how to mplement t and where the judcary s mostly on the taxpayer's sde n ths dspute, has been abolshed. Assumng that the document system s establshed n most countres, we can say that ths regulaton s consstent wthn tself.

The Law also allowed companes that export goods based on an ntermedary export contract to be subject to 20 percent corporate tax nstead of 25 percent, provded that the ntermedary company s a Foregn Trade Captal Company or a Sectoral Foregn Trade Company. There was a sgnfcant demand from taxpayers regardng ths rght. It s a far change I thnk.

Apart from ths, the Law, whch also mposes advantageous taxaton on dvdends and certan earnngs obtaned from abroad, also ncludes mportant regulatons and tme extensons other than these. You can follow the relevant changes n our Tax Bulletns to be publshed.

I wsh everyone a happy new year.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.