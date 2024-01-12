Turkey:
252 Seri No.Lu Gelir Vergisi Genel Tebliği'nde Yer Alan Ve Tevkif Yoluyla Kesilen Vergilerin Nakden İadesine Yönelik Tespit Olunan Hadler 2024 Yılı İçin Yeniden Belirlenmiştir
2024 yılı için,
-Tevkif yoluyla kesilen vergilere ilişkin nakden iade
tutarı 239.000 TL,
-Mükelleflerle süresinde tam tasdik
sözleşmesi düzenlemiş yeminli mali
müşavirce düzenlenecek tam tasdik raporu
uyarınca iade edilecek nakden iade tutarı 2.405.000
TL
olarak tespit edilmiştir.
