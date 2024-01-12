2024 yılı için,

-Tevkif yoluyla kesilen vergilere ilişkin nakden iade tutarı 239.000 TL,

-Mükelleflerle süresinde tam tasdik sözleşmesi düzenlemiş yeminli mali müşavirce düzenlenecek tam tasdik raporu uyarınca iade edilecek nakden iade tutarı 2.405.000 TL

olarak tespit edilmiştir.

