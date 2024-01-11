BDO'nun deneyimli kalemleri tarafından hazırlanan yayınları bir araya getirdiğimiz ''BDO Aylık Vergi Raporu"nun 2024/Ocak sayısı yayınlandı!

Partner'larımızdan Dursun KÜÇÜKASLAN'ın genel bakış niteliğindeki değerlendirmesinin de yer aldığı; son bir ayda yaşanan önemli birçok güncel vergisel gelişmeyi bir arada bulabileceğiniz 2023/Mart sayısını incelemek için tıklayınız.

