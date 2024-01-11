ARTICLE

The Abolishment Of IHT That Never Was... Lanyon Bowdler The slashing of Inheritance Tax (IHT) in the 2023 Autumn Budget failed to materialise as anticipated by the media. It had been suggested that the Chancellor either intended...

One Of The First Domestic Judicial Decisions Highlighting The Risks Of Relying On Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Case Preparation Has Been Handed Down By The First-Tier Tribunal (FTT) Tax Chamber Thomson Snell & Passmore Mrs Harber disposed of a property and failed to notify HMRC of her liability to capital gains tax. HMRC subsequently issued a failure to notify penalty.

Changes To Stamp Duty, LTT & EPTT In Jersey Carey Olsen The Finance (2024 Budget) Jersey Law 202 – (the "Law") was adopted on 14 December 2023 bringing in changes to stamp duty, LTT and EPTT with effect from 1 January 2024.

"Miscellaneous Income" Tax Charge Upheld For Fund Manager Remuneration Scheme Travers Smith LLP In a recent series of cases, HMRC has successfully argued that amounts paid to managers under a remuneration planning arrangement should be subject to income tax as "miscellaneous income".

BEFIT Proposal ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme On 12 September 2023, the European Commission proposed the Business in Europe: Framework for Taxation directive, which lays down a new, single set of rules to determine the tax base...