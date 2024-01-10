ELEKTRONİK DEFTER (E-DEFTER) UYGULAMASINA DAHİL OLANLAR TARAFINDAN 2 OCAK 2024 GÜNÜ SONUNA KADAR OLUŞTURULMASI VE İMZALANMASI GEREKEN E-DEFTERLERİN OLUŞTURULMA VE İMZALANMA SÜRESİ İLE AYNI SÜREDE GELİR İDARESİ BAŞKANLIĞI BİLGİ İŞLEM SİSTEMİNE YÜKLENMESİ GEREKEN "ELEKTRONİK DEFTER BERATLARI"NIN YÜKLENME SÜRESİNİN UZATILMASI

Elektronik Defter (E-Defter) uygulamasına dahil olanlar tarafından 02 Ocak 2024 tarihine kadar verilmesi gereken e-defter beratlarının verilme süresinin 05 Ocak 2024 Cuma gününe kadar uzatıldığına ilişkin 163 No.lu VUK Sirküleri yayınlanmıştır.

163 No.lu VUK Sirkülerine ulaşmak için lütfen tıklayınız.

