Turkey:
Duyurular: Vergi 2024-004
ELEKTRONİK DEFTER (E-DEFTER) UYGULAMASINA DAHİL
OLANLAR TARAFINDAN 2 OCAK 2024 GÜNÜ SONUNA KADAR
OLUŞTURULMASI VE İMZALANMASI GEREKEN E-DEFTERLERİN
OLUŞTURULMA VE İMZALANMA SÜRESİ İLE AYNI
SÜREDE GELİR İDARESİ BAŞKANLIĞI
BİLGİ İŞLEM SİSTEMİNE
YÜKLENMESİ GEREKEN "ELEKTRONİK DEFTER
BERATLARI"NIN YÜKLENME SÜRESİNİN
UZATILMASI
Elektronik Defter (E-Defter) uygulamasına dahil olanlar
tarafından 02 Ocak 2024 tarihine kadar verilmesi gereken
e-defter beratlarının verilme süresinin 05 Ocak 2024
Cuma gününe kadar uzatıldığına
ilişkin 163 No.lu VUK Sirküleri
yayınlanmıştır.
163 No.lu VUK Sirkülerine ulaşmak için
lütfen tıklayınız.
