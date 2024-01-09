30 Aralık 2023 tarihli ve 32415 (2. Mükerrer) sayılı Resmî Gazete'de Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı)'nca yayımlanan 555 Sıra No.lu Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği ile; 2023 hesap dönemi ve düzeltme şartlarının gerçekleşmesine/varlığına bağlı olarak (geçici vergi dönemleri dâhil) izleyen hesap dönemlerine ilişkin olarak enflasyon düzeltmesine tabi tutulacak mali tabloların ve 213 sayılı Kanunun mükerrer 298 inci maddesinin (A) fıkrası ile geçici 33 üncü maddesine göre yapılacak düzeltme işlemlerinin usul ve esasları belirlenmiştir.

Söz konusu Tebliğ'e aşağıdaki linkten ulaşılabilir.

resmigazete.gov.tr

