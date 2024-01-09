Turkey:
Enflasyon Düzeltmesi Konusunda Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği (Sıra No: 555) Yayımlandı
30 Aralık 2023 tarihli ve 32415 (2. Mükerrer)
sayılı Resmî Gazete'de Hazine ve Maliye
Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi
Başkanlığı)'nca yayımlanan 555
Sıra No.lu Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği ile; 2023
hesap dönemi ve düzeltme şartlarının
gerçekleşmesine/varlığına
bağlı olarak (geçici vergi dönemleri
dâhil) izleyen hesap dönemlerine ilişkin olarak
enflasyon düzeltmesine tabi tutulacak mali tabloların ve
213 sayılı Kanunun mükerrer 298 inci maddesinin (A)
fıkrası ile geçici 33 üncü maddesine
göre yapılacak düzeltme işlemlerinin usul ve
esasları belirlenmiştir.
Söz konusu Tebliğ'e aşağıdaki
linkten ulaşılabilir.
resmigazete.gov.tr
