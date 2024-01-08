Turkey:
Duyurular: Vergi 2024-001
2024 YILI VERGİ TAKVİMİ
2024 yılı vergi takvimi Gelir İdaresi
Başkanlığı tarafından
yayımlanmıştır.
İlgili takvim ulaşmak için lütfen tıklayınız.
