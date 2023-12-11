ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

A Guide To Full Expensing For British Businesses Price Bailey It was no surprise that the Government announced the extension and permanence of full expensing in the 2023 Autumn Statement.

Autumn Statement 2023 - Key Tax Measures Announced Travers Smith LLP The Chancellor seemed in a particularly chipper mood as he got to his feet to deliver the Autumn Statement, and he was keen to pass on the feel-good factor to the watching nation.

UK Non-Dom Regime: Reform, Replace Or Abolish? Withers LLP This is last in our series of articles on the UK's non-dom regime. Over the past few weeks, we have explored what the non-dom regime is, how it compares with regimes in other jurisdictions...

Off-Payroll Working (IR35) – What Are Your Obligations? Old Mill IR35 is a piece of legislation designed to close a loophole to prevent workers from setting up a Limited Company in order to pay less tax.

Automotive Tax Planning And Compliance UHY Hacker Young LLP Certain large UK companies must appoint an individual to be their SAO, to ensure the company establishes and maintains appropriate tax accounting arrangements to allow tax liabilities...