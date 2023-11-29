Turkey:
Yeniden Değerleme Oranı 2023 Yılı İçin % 58,46 (Elli Sekiz Virgül Kirk Altı) Olarak Tespit Edilmiştir
25 Kasım 2023 tarihli ve 32380 sayılı Resmî
Gazete'de Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı (Gelir
İdaresi Başkanlığı)'nca
yayımlanan Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği (Sıra No:
554) ile Vergi Usul Kanunu'nun mükerrer 298'inci
maddesinin (B) fıkrası uyarınca, yeniden
değerleme oranı 2023 yılı için %
58,46 (elli sekiz virgül kırk altı) olarak
tespit edilmiştir.
