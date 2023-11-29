25 Kasım 2023 tarihli ve 32380 sayılı Resmî Gazete'de Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı)'nca yayımlanan Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği (Sıra No: 554) ile Vergi Usul Kanunu'nun mükerrer 298'inci maddesinin (B) fıkrası uyarınca, yeniden değerleme oranı 2023 yılı için % 58,46 (elli sekiz virgül kırk altı) olarak tespit edilmiştir.

