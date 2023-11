ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

Maximising The Benefits Of Your Non-UK Domicile Status UHY Hacker Young LLP Tax planning is a crucial aspect of financial management. UK residents are subject to taxation on their worldwide income, but there are opportunities to legally reduce one's tax liability...

Offshore Non-Compliance And HMRC's Worldwide Disclosure Facility – Traps For The Unwary Withers LLP It is tempting to think that being fully tax compliant outside the UK in relation to non-UK assets or interests absolves an individual (or a trustee or corporate entity) from any obligation to report to HMRC...

Is UK Inheritance Tax As Bad As It Seems? The Sovereign Group Inheritance Tax (IHT) is often regarded as the most unpopular tax in the UK. Not only is it punitive (charged at a rate of 40% after reliefs and exemptions)...

Swiss Frontier Workers And Remote Working In Germany, France And Italy: The Tax Implications Altenburger The global COVID-19 pandemic accelerated existing trends in remote work, e-commerce, and automation. As working from home seems not to cause any loss of productivity...

Employment Tax Update - November 2023 Macfarlanes This bulletin follows the release of the October Agent Update (Issue 113). This month the content most relevant to employment taxes and reward activities includes...