213 sayılı Vergi Usul Kanunu'nun mükerrer 298'inci maddesinin (A) fıkrası ve geçici 33'üncü maddesi gereğince 2023 hesap dönemi sonu ve izleyen hesap dönemlerine ilişkin olarak enflasyon düzeltmesine tabi tutulacak mali tabloların ve düzeltme işlemlerinin usul ve esaslarının belirlenmesine yönelik Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği taslağı hazırlanmıştır.

Söz konusu Tebliğ taslağına aşağıdaki linkten ulaşılabilir.

vuktebkigtaslak18102023.pdf (gib.gov.tr)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.