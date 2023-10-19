"ENFLASYON DÜZELTMESİNE İLİŞKİN VERGİ USUL KANUNU GENEL TEBLİĞİ TASLAĞI HAZIRLANDI

213 sayılı Vergi Usul Kanunun mükerrer 298 inci maddesinin (A) fıkrası ve geçici 33 üncü maddesi gereğince 2023 hesap dönemi sonu ve izleyen hesap dönemlerine ilişkin olarak enflasyon düzeltmesine tabi tutulacak mali tabloların ve düzeltme işlemlerinin usul ve esaslarının belirlenmesine yönelik Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği taslağı hazırlanmıştır.

Söz konusu taslağın geliştirilmesi ve yayımlanmaya hazır hale getirilmesi için Başkanlığımızca çalışmalar devam etmekte olup; mevcut taslakta yer alan konuların geliştirilmesi, değiştirilmesi veya katkıda bulunulması ile ilgili görüş ve önerilerinizi 3/11/2023 Cuma günü sonuna kadar "VUK2@gelirler.gov.tr" e-posta adresine iletebilirsiniz.

Söz konusu Tebliğ taslağı için tıklayınız."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.