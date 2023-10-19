Turkey:
Duyurular: Vergi 2023-060
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
"ENFLASYON DÜZELTMESİNE
İLİŞKİN VERGİ USUL KANUNU GENEL
TEBLİĞİ TASLAĞI HAZIRLANDI
213 sayılı Vergi Usul Kanunun mükerrer 298
inci maddesinin (A) fıkrası ve geçici 33
üncü maddesi gereğince 2023 hesap dönemi sonu
ve izleyen hesap dönemlerine ilişkin olarak enflasyon
düzeltmesine tabi tutulacak mali tabloların ve
düzeltme işlemlerinin usul ve esaslarının
belirlenmesine yönelik Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği
taslağı hazırlanmıştır.
Söz konusu taslağın geliştirilmesi ve
yayımlanmaya hazır hale getirilmesi için
Başkanlığımızca
çalışmalar devam etmekte olup; mevcut taslakta yer
alan konuların geliştirilmesi, değiştirilmesi
veya katkıda bulunulması ile ilgili görüş
ve önerilerinizi 3/11/2023 Cuma
günü sonuna kadar "VUK2@gelirler.gov.tr" e-posta
adresine iletebilirsiniz.
Söz konusu Tebliğ taslağı için tıklayınız."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey
UK Tax Round Up
Proskauer Rose LLP
Welcome to the September edition of the UK Tax Round Up. This month has seen interesting decisions on the salaried members rules, the scope of arrangements for the CGT rollover...
A UK Topical Tax Update
ISOLAS
ISOLAS LLP welcomed Lisa Mead and John Cassidy Partners at Crowe UK LLP in London who shared some practical examples and real-life stories of topical UK tax issues...
New Tax Exemptions For First Employment In Cyprus
Totalserve Management Limited
As part of the Cyprus government's wider strategy to attract and retain foreign businesses and talent to the island, there have been new amendments to the Cyprus Income Tax Law...
Your New Crypto Base?
Withers LLP
Crypto companies and exchanges are facing unprecedented pressure from financial regulators around the world, with many digital asset businesses starting to consider...
Cyprus Opens New Perspectives For Fund Investors
Eurofast
Cyprus has branded itself through history as a country where its real value is created through the nurturing of creative ideas, which made it a home for many prospective entrepreneurs and foreign...