Turkey:
Sirkülerler: Vergi 2023-083
1/8/2023 TARİHİNDEN İTİBAREN
UYGULANACAK GERİ KAZANIM KATILIM PAYI TUTARLARI
BELİRLENMİŞTİR (7449 Sayılı
Cumhurbaşkanı Kararı)
7449 Sayılı Cumhurbaşkanı
Kararı ile 1/8/2023 tarihinden itibaren uygulanacak GEKAP
tutarları yayımlanmış bulunmaktadır.
2872 sayılı Çevre Kanunu'nun Ek:11. Maddesi
uyarınca her yıl uygulanacak GEKAP tutarları bir
önceki yılın yeniden değerleme oranında
artırılmaktadır.
Öte yandan Cumhurbaşkanı Çevre
Kanunu'na ekli (I) sayılı Liste'deki GEKAP'a
tabi ürünler için belirlenen tutarları iki
katına kadar artırmaya ve yarısına kadar
indirmeye yetkilidir.
Aşağıdaki listede, 1/8/2023 tarihinden
önceki ve 1/8/2023 tarihinden itibaren geçerli olan
GEKAP tutarları yer almaktadır.
Saygılarımızla.
