1/8/2023 TARİHİNDEN İTİBAREN UYGULANACAK GERİ KAZANIM KATILIM PAYI TUTARLARI BELİRLENMİŞTİR (7449 Sayılı Cumhurbaşkanı Kararı)

7449 Sayılı Cumhurbaşkanı Kararı ile 1/8/2023 tarihinden itibaren uygulanacak GEKAP tutarları yayımlanmış bulunmaktadır.

2872 sayılı Çevre Kanunu'nun Ek:11. Maddesi uyarınca her yıl uygulanacak GEKAP tutarları bir önceki yılın yeniden değerleme oranında artırılmaktadır.

Öte yandan Cumhurbaşkanı Çevre Kanunu'na ekli (I) sayılı Liste'deki GEKAP'a tabi ürünler için belirlenen tutarları iki katına kadar artırmaya ve yarısına kadar indirmeye yetkilidir.

Aşağıdaki listede, 1/8/2023 tarihinden önceki ve 1/8/2023 tarihinden itibaren geçerli olan GEKAP tutarları yer almaktadır.

