Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı)'nca 07.10.2023 tarihli ve 32332 sayılı Resmî Gazete'de yayımlanan Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği (Sıra No:527)'nde Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Tebliğ (Sıra No: 549) ile yapılan düzenlemeler aşağıdaki gibidir:

- 527 Sıra No.lu Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği'nin 1 ve 2'nci maddelerinde yer alan "elektrik" ibareleri Tebliğ metninden çıkarılmıştır.

- YN Pompa ÖKC'lerin sağlıklı bir şekilde çalışması ve veri güvenliğini sağlamak amacıyla, YN Pompa ÖKC'nin ara birim ünitesi ile pompa ünitesi arasındaki bağlantıların mühürleme işleminin Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı ve Türk Standardları Enstitüsü arasında yapılacak protokol çerçevesinde Türk Standardları Enstitüsü tarafından yapılmasına ilişkin düzenleme yapılmıştır.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.