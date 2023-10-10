Turkey:
Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği (Sıra No: 527)'Nde Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Tebliğ (Sıra No: 549) Yayımlandı
Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi
Başkanlığı)'nca 07.10.2023 tarihli ve 32332
sayılı Resmî Gazete'de yayımlanan Vergi
Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği (Sıra No:527)'nde
Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Tebliğ
(Sıra No: 549) ile yapılan düzenlemeler
aşağıdaki gibidir:
- 527 Sıra No.lu Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel
Tebliği'nin 1 ve 2'nci maddelerinde yer alan
"elektrik" ibareleri Tebliğ metninden
çıkarılmıştır.
- YN Pompa ÖKC'lerin sağlıklı bir
şekilde çalışması ve veri
güvenliğini sağlamak amacıyla, YN Pompa
ÖKC'nin ara birim ünitesi ile pompa ünitesi
arasındaki bağlantıların mühürleme
işleminin Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı ve
Türk Standardları Enstitüsü arasında
yapılacak protokol çerçevesinde Türk
Standardları Enstitüsü tarafından
yapılmasına ilişkin düzenleme
yapılmıştır.
