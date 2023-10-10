Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı)'nca 7.10.2023 tarih ve 32332 sayılı Resmî Gazete'de yayımlanan 553 Seri nolu Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği ile 531 Seri Nolu Genel Tebliğ'de;

  • Alınacak teminat türlerine sigorta şirketleri tarafından verilen kefalet senetlerinin eklenmesine,
  • Teminatın iadesi, paraya çevrilmesi ve teminatın haiz olması gereken şartlar ile ceza uygulamasına,
  • Banka teminat mektupları ile sigorta şirketleri tarafından verilen kefalet senetleri örneklerine,
  • Alınan teminatların EPDK'ya bildirilmesine

ilişkin düzenlemeler yapılmıştır.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.