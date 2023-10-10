Turkey:
Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği (Sıra No: 553) Resmi Gazete'de Yayımlandı
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi
Başkanlığı)'nca 7.10.2023 tarih ve 32332
sayılı Resmî Gazete'de yayımlanan 553 Seri
nolu Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği ile 531 Seri Nolu Genel
Tebliğ'de;
- Alınacak teminat türlerine sigorta şirketleri
tarafından verilen kefalet senetlerinin eklenmesine,
- Teminatın iadesi, paraya çevrilmesi ve
teminatın haiz olması gereken şartlar ile ceza
uygulamasına,
- Banka teminat mektupları ile sigorta şirketleri
tarafından verilen kefalet senetleri örneklerine,
- Alınan teminatların EPDK'ya bildirilmesine
ilişkin düzenlemeler
yapılmıştır.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey
Dividend Diversion Scheme – What Should You Do?
UHY Hacker Young LLP
A heavily marketed tax planning scheme, which HMRC have now labelled a "dividend diversion scheme" has been widely publicised of late with many individuals now wondering if the scheme is viable.
Universal Declaration In Kazakhstan
GRATA International
Since 2021, Kazakhstan has launched the universal declaration of income as part of the implementation of the Plan of the Nation - 100 concrete steps in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Tax Incentives For ESG
Ius Laboris
Experts from seven countries outline some of the tax incentives that aim to encourage the more widespread pursuit of environmental, social and governance-related goals.