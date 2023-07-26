Turkey:
Danıştay Vergi Dava Daireleri Kurulu'nun 07.06.2023 Tarih Ve E.2023/2, K.2023/4 Sayılı Kararı
Danıştay Vergi Dava Daireleri Kurulu;
vergilendirme işleminin dayanağı kanun
hükmünün Anayasa Mahkemesi'nce iptal
edilmesinin, yürürlükte olduğu dönemde bu
kanun hükmüne istinaden yapılmış
işlemlerin düzeltme ve şikâyet yolu ile vergi
hatası kapsamında değerlendirilmesine imkân
verilmeyeceğine hükmetmiştir.
