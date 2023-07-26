Danıştay Vergi Dava Daireleri Kurulu; vergilendirme işleminin dayanağı kanun hükmünün Anayasa Mahkemesi'nce iptal edilmesinin, yürürlükte olduğu dönemde bu kanun hükmüne istinaden yapılmış işlemlerin düzeltme ve şikâyet yolu ile vergi hatası kapsamında değerlendirilmesine imkân verilmeyeceğine hükmetmiştir.

