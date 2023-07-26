Anayasa Mahkemesi, 22.03.2023 tarih ve E.2022/108, K.2023/55 sayılı kararıyla 4/1/1961 tarihli ve 213 sayılı Vergi Usul Kanunu'na28.03.2013 tarihli ve 6455 sayılı Kanun'un 1. maddesiyle eklenen 153/A maddesinin  Üçüncü Fıkrasının İkinci Cümlesini, Dördüncü Fıkrasının Üçüncü ve Dördüncü Cümlelerinin Anayasa'ya aykırı olduğuna oyçokluğuyla karar vermiştir.

