The social security premium exemption amount for the meal to be applied has been determined as 105.75 TL per day for the period between July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

447.15 TRY x % 23,65 = 105.75 TRY (Daily exemption amount)

The exceed amount will be subject to premium deduction.

Important Notes for the Meal Allowance:

This exemption on the meal cards/vouchers/tickets/coupons would only be applicable if these meal cards/vouchers/tickets/coupons are only used for meals.

If the officials detects a collusion, there would be a penalty per the article 89 of the Law no: 5510 (In Turkish).

You can reach the relevant Communique via that link. (In Turkish).

