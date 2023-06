ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

How Does The UK 'Non-Dom' Regime Compare To Other Jurisdictions? Part 1 Withers LLP Following on from our recent articles about the UK's non-dom regime, and the changes that might be coming in respect of it, a number of individuals...

Relocating From The UK To A Low Tax Jurisdiction: Practical Considerations, Tax Implications And Benefits The Sovereign Group This article will explore such considerations and their potential impact for individuals and businesses that might be considering such a move.

Cyprus 60-Day Rule; The Best Kept Secret In Global Tax Mobility Eurofast As per Cyprus Tax legislation, an individual is considered to be a tax resident in Cyprus if they spend more than 183 days in Cyprus during a tax year.

HMRC, Catch Me If You Can! Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP London partner Charlotte Sallabank and associate Christy Wilson, Transactional Tax Planning, authored an article for the International Tax Review about tax avoidance in the UK.

Jersey Funds And BEPS: Working Towards A More Certain Future Jersey Finance Limited The global tax environment has never seen such fundamental change at such a rapid pace. As a result, funds, their managers, investors and advisers may be uncertain of the impact on their current and future structures.