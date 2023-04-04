ARTICLE

Investment Zones: As announced at Spring Budget 2023, the government will establish 12 Investment Zones across the UK, subject to successful proposals. Each zone will have access to interventions of £80 million over 5 years. Building on Freeports legislation, the government will legislate in Spring Finance Bill 2023 to allow designation of special tax sites in or connected with Investment Zones. Special tax sites will be subject to approval by the government and will be designated using secondary legislation.

Once designated, special tax sites will benefit from a package of tax reliefs including Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) relief, enhanced capital allowances for plant and machinery, enhanced structures and buildings allowances, and secondary Class 1 National Insurance contributions (NICs) relief. The reliefs will be time limited with the exact end date confirmed at a future date.

