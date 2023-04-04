To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Investment Zones: As announced at Spring Budget 2023, the
government will establish 12 Investment Zones across the UK,
subject to successful proposals. Each zone will have access to
interventions of £80 million over 5 years. Building on
Freeports legislation, the government will legislate in Spring
Finance Bill 2023 to allow designation of special tax sites in or
connected with Investment Zones. Special tax sites will be subject
to approval by the government and will be designated using
secondary legislation.
Once designated, special tax sites will benefit from a package
of tax reliefs including Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) relief,
enhanced capital allowances for plant and machinery, enhanced
structures and buildings allowances, and secondary Class 1 National
Insurance contributions (NICs) relief. The reliefs will be time
limited with the exact end date confirmed at a future date.
