Turkey:
Force Majeure Has Been Declared For Taxpayers In Earthquake Zone Until 31.07.2023
13 February 2023
CottGroup
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As of February 6, 2023, tax obligations of the taxpayers located
in Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras,
Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa provinces affected by the
earthquake between 06.02.2023 and 31.07.2023 have
been postponed.
Force majeure has been declared for taxpayers in earthquake zone
until July 31, 2023.
During force majeure, the deadlines for submission of tax
returns and notifications to be submitted have been extended until
the end of August 15, 2023, and the payment
periods of other taxes, penalties, delay interests accrued on these
returns and notifications have been extended until August
31, 2023.
Related details regarding the subject can be accessed from here (In Turkish).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey
New In 2023: Cross Border Divisions Of Companies
KPMG Malta
The EU Mobility Directive (EU 2019/2121), effective as from 31 January 2023 across all EU Member States now enables a company incorporated in one EU Member State to divide itself into one or more companies in another EU Member State or States.
VAT Trends: What To Keep In Mind For 2023 (Video)
Arendt & Medernach
VAT continues to evolve and to bring complexities for taxpayers. Recent Luxembourg and EU case law, plus several proposals at EU Commission level show that VAT is far from simplification.
Ceasing To Be UK Tax Resident – Don't Get It Wrong!
Dixcart Group Limited
It is January 2023 and two people are sitting at the departure gate at Heathrow waiting for their (inevitably) delayed flight to the Bahamas. They start a conversation and talk about why...