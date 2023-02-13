As of February 6, 2023, tax obligations of the taxpayers located in Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa provinces affected by the earthquake between 06.02.2023 and 31.07.2023 have been postponed.

Force majeure has been declared for taxpayers in earthquake zone until July 31, 2023.

During force majeure, the deadlines for submission of tax returns and notifications to be submitted have been extended until the end of August 15, 2023, and the payment periods of other taxes, penalties, delay interests accrued on these returns and notifications have been extended until August 31, 2023.

Related details regarding the subject can be accessed from here (In Turkish).

