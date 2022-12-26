Turkey:
2023 Yilinda Motorlu Taşitlar Vergisi Tutarlarina Uygulanacak Yeniden Değerleme Oraninin Belirlenmesine İlişkin Cumhurbaşkani Karari Resmi Gazete'de Yayimlandi
21.12.2022 tarihli ve 32050 sayılı Resmi
Gazete'de yayımlanan 6582 sayılı
Cumhurbaşkanı Kararı Eki Karar ile 2023
yılında motorlu taşıtlar vergisi
tutarlarına uygulanacak yeniden değerleme oranı, 197
sayılı Motorlu Taşıtlar Vergisi
Kanunu'nun 10'uncu maddesinin
üçüncü fıkrası
hükmünün verdiği yetkiye dayanılarak %
61,5 olarak belirlenmiştir.
