21.12.2022 tarihli ve 32050 sayılı Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan 6582 sayılı Cumhurbaşkanı Kararı Eki Karar ile 2023 yılında motorlu taşıtlar vergisi tutarlarına uygulanacak yeniden değerleme oranı, 197 sayılı Motorlu Taşıtlar Vergisi Kanunu'nun 10'uncu maddesinin üçüncü fıkrası hükmünün verdiği yetkiye dayanılarak % 61,5 olarak belirlenmiştir.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.