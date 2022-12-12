Amendments have been made in General Communiqué of Tax Procedural Law (TPL) No. 396 regulating notifications of BA-BS Forms, with General Communiqué of TPL No. 543 which was published in the Official Gazette No. 32032 on December 3, 2022.

With the amendment, Form BA - Form BS notification will be issued in January 2023 and the following periods, in case of rental payments exceeding 5,000.00 TRY and insurance policies issued in paper form.

The new regulation made with the General Communiqué of TPL No. 543 will be applied to the notification forms to be declared for the January 2023 period.

Relevant Official Gazette can be accessed from here. (In Turkish)