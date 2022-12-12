Amendments have been made in General Communiqué of Tax Procedural Law (TPL) No. 396 regulating notifications of BA-BS Forms, with General Communiqué of TPL No. 543 which was published in the Official Gazette No. 32032 on December 3, 2022.
- Form BA and Form BS declarations of taxpayers who have the obligation to notify but whose total purchase and/or sales are below the limit of 5,000.00 TRY EXCLUDING VAT, or who have documents issued as electronic documents, shall not be submitted blank in the relevant periods.
- All documents issued electronically and in paper form will be evaluated together in determining the limit of 5,000.00 TRY excluding VAT for the amount of goods or services purchased from a person or institution and sales of goods or services to a person or institution. In case of the legal limit is exceeded, only documents issued in paper form will be included to notifications.
With the amendment, Form BA - Form BS notification will be issued in January 2023 and the following periods, in case of rental payments exceeding 5,000.00 TRY and insurance policies issued in paper form.
The new regulation made with the General Communiqué of TPL No. 543 will be applied to the notification forms to be declared for the January 2023 period.
Relevant Official Gazette can be accessed from here. (In Turkish)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.