24 Kasım 2022 tarihli ve 32023 sayılı Resmî Gazete'de Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı (Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı)'nca yayımlanan Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği (Sıra No: 542) ile Vergi Usul Kanunu'nun mükerrer 298'inci maddesinin (B) fıkrası uyarınca, yeniden değerleme oranı 2022 yılı için % 122,93 (yüz yirmi iki virgül doksan üç) olarak tespit edilmiştir.

