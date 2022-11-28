Turkey:
Yeniden Değerleme Orani 2022 Yili İçin % 122,93 (Yüz Yirmi İki Virgül Doksan Üç) Olarak Tespit Edilmiştir
24 Kasım 2022 tarihli ve 32023 sayılı Resmî
Gazete'de Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı (Gelir
İdaresi Başkanlığı)'nca
yayımlanan Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği (Sıra No:
542) ile Vergi Usul Kanunu'nun mükerrer 298'inci
maddesinin (B) fıkrası uyarınca, yeniden
değerleme oranı 2022 yılı
için % 122,93 (yüz yirmi iki virgül
doksan üç) olarak tespit
edilmiştir.
