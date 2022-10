ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

Moving To Portugal – Tax Planning And The Non-Habitual Resident Regime De Giorgio Wealth Management Individuals who become resident in Portugal can benefit from a particularly favourable tax regime known as the ‘Non Habitual Resident Regime', provided they have not been resident in Portugal in any of the previous five tax years.

Future Of Work | Review Of Hybrid And Distance Working Osborne Clarke On 31 August 2022, the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) launched a review of hybrid and distance working, looking for evidence of trends in relation to increasing numbers of people choosing to work...

ATAD 3, QAHC And Why Jersey Structures Work For Both Carey Olsen On 1 April 2022, the Qualifying Asset Holding Companies ("QAHC") regime, the latest innovation in the UK's corporate tax landscape, came into effect for UK tax resident companies.

Spain's Exit Tax And How To Avoid It De Giorgio Wealth Management Spain introduced an exit tax in 2015. It applies to individuals who have been resident in Spain for at least 10 out of the previous 15 tax years, and who hold shares that meet certain criteria.

Employee Incentives Update | September 2022 Osborne Clarke Welcome to the latest edition of the Employee Incentives Update. We report on the new UK chancellor's first fiscal event and The Growth Plan 2022 (including improvements to the tax-advantaged...