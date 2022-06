ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

Repeat Success For Charities In Restricting Nil Rate Band Gifts To What Really Is Tax Free Withers LLP Mrs Arkell left her nephew Mr Beasant an apartment worth £240,000, shares worth £218,256, and personal items worth £1,390, all free of tax.

Living And Working In Cyprus Aptus Legal A guide on residence and working permit requirements for living and working in Cyprus, including a summary of key facts relating to the Cyprus personal income tax system...

DEBRA – Potential New Tax Directive Matheson On 11 May 2022, the European Commission published the first draft of the ‘debt-equity bias reduction allowance' directive (DEBRA). The draft proposal is available here.

A Step Forward For A Corporate Re-Domiciliation Regime For The UK Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP On 12 April 2022, the UK Government published a summary of responses to the consultation on a corporate re-domiciliation regime.

The 60-day Tax Residency Certificate Vrikis & Kouppi LLC The following new circular which was issued by the Tax Authorities in Cyprus in early 2022, provides additional guidance and clarity as to the tax residency according to the legal provision of the 60-day stay ...