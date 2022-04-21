ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Amendments have been made on the Turkish Currency Value Protection Communique with a Communique no: 2022-32/66 published on the Official Gazette numbered 31814 and dated 19.04.2022.

Per that amendment, the movable asset sale contracts (except vehicle sales contracts) between the resident individuals in Turkey can be done in foreign currency or indexed to foreign currency. However, it is obligatory to fulfill and accept the contractual payment obligations in Turkish currency.

You can reach the relevant Official Gazette via that link. (In Turkish).