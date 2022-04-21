Turkey:
Amendments On The Turkish Currency Value Protection Communique
Amendments have been made on the Turkish Currency Value
Protection Communique with a Communique no: 2022-32/66 published on
the Official Gazette numbered 31814 and dated 19.04.2022.
Per that amendment, the movable asset sale contracts (except
vehicle sales contracts) between the resident individuals in Turkey
can be done in foreign currency or indexed to foreign currency.
However, it is obligatory to fulfill and accept the contractual
payment obligations in Turkish currency.
You can reach the relevant Official Gazette via that link. (In Turkish).
You can review the other details about the Turkish Currency
Protection Law via that link.
