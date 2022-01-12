Turkey:
2022 1st Period - Income Tax Exempted Child Support
12 January 2022
CottGroup
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
According to the 27998389 - 010.06.02 - 854887 numbered Circular
published by the Ministry of Treasury
and Finance with the subject "Financial and Social
Rights", the coefficients used to calculate the wage of a
public officers have been revised effective 01.01.2022.
Income Tax Exempted Child Support
The following values have been calculated taking these
coefficients into account, and shall be applied for the period
between the dates of 01.01.2022 - 30.06.2022 monthly child support
to be exempted from income tax is;
- For children 0-6 years of age - 114.99 TRY
- For children above 6 years - 57.49 TRY
You can reach the related Communiquée via the link. (In Turkish.).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey
Taxation Readers' Forum: Inheritance Tax
Berg Kaprow Lewis
Writing for Taxation magazine's Readers' Forum, BKL tax consultant Terry Jordan responds to a reader's query about inheritance tax (IHT) on the transfer of a family home.
Draft ATAD 3 Released !
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
On 22 December 2021, the European Commission published a Directive proposal setting out rules aimed at tackling the abusive use of so-called shell companies (the "Proposal")...
OECD Publishes Pillar Two Model Rules On IIR And UTPR
Loyens & Loeff
On 20 December 2021, the OECD released its Pillar Two model rules, also referred to as the "Anti Global Base Erosion" or "GloBE" rules, for participant jurisdictions to implement most of the Pillar Two rules.