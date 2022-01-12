ARTICLE

According to the 27998389 - 010.06.02 - 854887 numbered Circular published by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance with the subject "Financial and Social Rights", the coefficients used to calculate the wage of a public officers have been revised effective 01.01.2022.

Income Tax Exempted Child Support

The following values have been calculated taking these coefficients into account, and shall be applied for the period between the dates of 01.01.2022 - 30.06.2022 monthly child support to be exempted from income tax is;

For children 0-6 years of age - 114.99 TRY

For children above 6 years - 57.49 TRY

You can reach the related Communiquée via the link. (In Turkish.).

