Turkey:
Amendments On R&D And Technology Region Incentives
19 October 2021
CottGroup
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In Official Gazette numbered 31631 and dated 17.10.2021, an
important Presidential decision has been published with regards to
the employees working remotely under the scope of technology
development and R&D regions.
With that decision, the income tax incentive time rate of 20%
that is applied for the time performed outside of R&D and
technology development regions, will be applied as 50% until
31.12.2022 for the R&D and technology development
employees.
You can reach the related Official Gazette via the link (In Turkish.)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey
One Minute With... Kitty Swanson
Mayer Brown
As usual, I've got a wide variety of complex transactions on my desk at the moment – including domestic and cross-border M&A, multinational securitisations, a debt fund structure...
Tax Country Comparative Guide
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
Apart from implementation of EU directives, amendments to the Cyprus tax laws are generally "infrequent". It follows that taxpayers can undertake transactions with a high degree of ...
When Your Profits Are Taxed - Is Changing.
Albert Goodman
Since the 1990s, business owners have paid tax based on their accounts which end in a particular tax year, so if you draw your accounts to 30 September, your profits for 30 September 2020 will be taxed in the tax year 2020/21.