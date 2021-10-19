ARTICLE

In Official Gazette numbered 31631 and dated 17.10.2021, an important Presidential decision has been published with regards to the employees working remotely under the scope of technology development and R&D regions.

With that decision, the income tax incentive time rate of 20% that is applied for the time performed outside of R&D and technology development regions, will be applied as 50% until 31.12.2022 for the R&D and technology development employees.

You can reach the related Official Gazette via the link (In Turkish.)

